Macron says France has evidence to prove Damascus’s use of chemical weapons

2018-04-12 15:35 | www.trend.az | 2

Paris has evidence to prove Damascus’s use of chemical weapons last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with the TF1 TV channel, TASS reports.

When asked if France had evidence of the use of chemical weapons in Syria, Macron said "Yes, we have evidence."

