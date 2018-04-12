Russian gymnast upset with his performance at European Championships in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Russian gymnast Grigory Noskov is not happy with his performance at the tumbling competition within the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku.

Noskov, talking to Trend on April 12, said that he could've performed better.

"I'm not exactly satisfied with my performance. I performed not up to my potential. Couldn't fully concentrate," said Noskov.

The athlete further noted the high competition at the European Championships and spoke about his main rivals.

"I would like to mention Kristof Willerton from Great Britain. I think he is one of the main contenders. Your gymnast, Mikhail Malkin, is also a serious contender. He is a dangerous rival," Noskov said.