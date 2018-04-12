OPCW fails to identify origin of nerve agent in Skripal case

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has confirmed the conclusions of British investigators that Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia had been poisoned in Salisbury by a nerve agent, but failed to establish its origin, TASS reports.

"The results of analysis of biomedical samples conducted by OPCW designated laboratories demonstrate the exposure of the three hospitalised individuals to this toxic chemical," the OPCW said, noting that the chemical "was of high purity."

