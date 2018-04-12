President Aliyev receives deputy secretary general of Centrist Democrat International (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Deputy Secretary General of the Centrist Democrat International Mario David.

Expressing satisfaction with his participation in the presidential election in Azerbaijan as an observer, Mario David said that on April 11, he watched the electoral process at several polling stations.

He added that the election was well organized and stressed the active participation of voters at the election.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that all conditions were created for free, democratic and transparent holding of the election.

