Serbian parliamentarian: Presidential election results - guarantee of Azerbaijan’s development

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The presidential election results in Azerbaijan are the guarantee of the country's development, Predrag Kozhul, representative of the parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina, said at the press conference in Baku April 12.

"We accepted the invitation to observe the presidential election with pleasure and carefully monitored the voting process," he added. “All conditions were created for international observers and representatives of the non-governmental organizations to monitor the voting process."

“During the election, no violations were observed, citizens actively voted,” Kozhul said. “The voting process was rather organized.”

“The youth's activity in the voting process and the creation of opportunities for people with disabilities to vote in the election are positive facts,” he said.

Azerbaijan held presidential election on April 11.

Eight candidates were registered for the election. Six of the candidates were nominated by political parties, one candidate was a self-nominee and another candidate was nominated by an initiative group.

The incumbent head of state, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev has garnered 86.03 percent of votes in the election.

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

The voter turnout was 74.51 percent.

