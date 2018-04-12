PM Medvedev assures Russia’s economic situation 'under control'

The situation in the national economy is generally under control and financial markets are recovering from the decline after strengthened US sanctions, Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday, TASS reports.

"You know the latest developments, when the next US package of sanctions was approved and our stock and currency market responded rather emotionally. The decline in stock indexes affected indicators of Russian companies also," Medvedev said.