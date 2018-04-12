Presidential election in Azerbaijan took place in holiday atmosphere - Serbian deputy speaker

2018-04-12 16:51 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The presidential election in Azerbaijan was held in the holiday atmosphere, Deputy Speakers of Parliament of Serbia Veralyub Arsich said at a press conference on April 12.

"In Serbia, election is a holiday, a similar atmosphere was observed here. I think this is due to the success of your country. We have visited 14 polling stations, including 11 in Baku and three in the regions. We did not record any violations, which could affect the electoral process. Citizens were not subjected to pressure, the secrecy of the vote was respected. In short, the election was held in accordance with international standards," he said.

Azerbaijan held a presidential election on April 11.

Eight candidates were registered for the election. Six of the candidates were nominated by political parties, one candidate was a self-nominee and another candidate was nominated by an initiative group.

The incumbent head of state, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev has garnered 86.03 percent of votes in the election, according to the votes counted in 5,641 polling stations.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

The voter turnout was 74,51 percent. That is 3,962,123 of 5,332,817 voters cast ballot in the election.

