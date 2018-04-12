Georgia Declares Georgian-Jewish relations as intangible cultural heritage

2018-04-12 16:54 | www.trend.az | 2

The Government of Georgia has recognized the 26 centuries of Georgian-Jewish relations as intangible cultural heritage, Agenda reports.

PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili said at a special event dedicated to the announcement that Georgia has addressed UNESCO to also recognise the unique relations and give them the status of intangible cultural heritage.

The PM made the statement in Tbilisi’s David Baazov Museum of History of the Jews of Georgia to mark the important day and the decision.

"26 centuries ago, the Jews settled in Georgia and since then we have jointly created a common cultural heritage, which has made both Georgian and Jewish cultures diverse. A 26-century friendship is impossible without the strongest love. Anti-Semitism has never existed in Georgia, and the two countries’ centuries-old bond and love speaks to this,” Kvirikashvili said.