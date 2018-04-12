ESISC: Presidential election in Azerbaijan - fair and legitimate

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The European Strategic Intelligence and Security Center (ESISC) with its head office in Brussels confirms that the presidential election in Azerbaijan is fair and legitimate, ESISC CEO Claude Moniquet said at the press-conference in Baku April 12.

“The presidential election was held freely and in a positive atmosphere on April 11,” Moniquet said. “There were no violations during the voting process.”

He stressed that ESISC representatives monitored 20 polling stations in Baku.

"While monitoring the voting process, we saw that the election was conducted peacefully and in compliance with international standards,” Moniquet added. “The election was transparent. No pressure was exerted on the voters.”

“During the election, the registration lists were prepared in accordance with the legal procedure,” Moniquet added. “Special colorless inks were used. Web cameras were installed at the polling stations.”

"All this increases the transparency of the electoral process,” he said. “The election results expressed the Azerbaijanis’ will.”

Azerbaijan held a presidential election on April 11.

Eight candidates were registered for the election. Six of the candidates were nominated by political parties, one candidate was a self-nominee and another candidate was nominated by an initiative group.

The incumbent head of state, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev has garnered 86.03 percent of votes in the election, according to the votes counted in 5,641 polling stations.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

