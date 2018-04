Azerbaijan's Malkin reaches tumbling event finals at European Championships in Baku

Details added (first version posted on 16:07)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin reached the tumbling event finals at the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku April 12.