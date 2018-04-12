Ilham Aliyev: Election held in full compliance with Azerbaijan’s commitments

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation of members of the parliament of the Commonwealth of Australia led by Steven Georganas, a member of the House of Representatives of the Australian Parliament, a member of the Australia-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group.

Members of the delegation expressed satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan, and noted that during the briefing held immediately after the closure of the polling stations, they said that the entire electoral process was conducted transparently and that they witnessed the activity of voters at polling stations and holding of voting in democratic conditions.

Ilham Aliyev said that all conditions were created in Azerbaijan for open and transparent holding of the election in accordance with the legislation and thus for the free expression of the will of the people.

President Ilham Aliyev noted with satisfaction the very active participation of voters in the election and also stressed that the election was held in full compliance with Azerbaijan’s commitments to the Council of Europe as its member country.

