Every second family in Azerbaijan owns car

As of Jan. 1, 2018, the number of cars hit 1.34 million units in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Statistics Committee Tahir Budagov said in an interview to the website of the ruling party of Azerbaijan.

During the reporting period, the number of cars per 1,000 residents of Azerbaijan was 118, while in 2003 this figure was at the level of 48 cars, he said. Presently, 52 of every 100 families in the country has a private car.

Budagov noted that the transport sector occupies an important place in the development of the Azerbaijani economy. In 2017, share of the transport sector in the country's GDP was 6.8 percent. Since 2003, the volume of added value, created in this sphere, increased by 2.8 times.