Turkey's Erdogan spoke to Putin about Syria

2018-04-12 | www.trend.az

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed recent developments in Syria in an telephone call on Thursday, a Turkish presidential source said, adding that the two leaders agreed to remain in close contact, Reuters reports.

The call with Putin came after Erdogan earlier spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump on the phone and also exchanged views on Syria.

