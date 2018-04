Azerbaijani gymnast satisfied with performance at European Championships

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Despite some changes, Azerbaijani trampoline gymnast Riyad Abbasov performed quite well at the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku, Abbasov told Trend April 12.

He added that the fans support him a lot.

Speaking of his rivals, Abbasov stressed that they are gymnasts from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.