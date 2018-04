China to remove tariffs on imported cancer drugs from May 1

China will remove import tariffs on cancer drugs from May 1, state media reported on Thursday, citing a meeting of the State Council, or cabinet, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, Reuters reports.

China will also strengthen intellectual property right protections of drugs, the report said.

