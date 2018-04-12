Ilham Aliyev: Haji Javad Mosque’s opening after presidential election is clear example of state-religion relations (UPDATE 3)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

Opening of the Haji Javad Mosque as the first event after the presidential election is a clear example of state-religion relations, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks at a ceremony of opening of a new building of the Haji Javad Mosque in Baku’s Yasamal District April 12.

"This is a wonderful event, a beautiful mosque. The mosque has been built in the traditional architectural style of Azerbaijan. Its interior design, appearance please the eye," said the president.

He went on to note that the previous building of the mosque wasn't in good condition.

“This question arose when construction work began around the mosque, when public zones, road junctions were created; the mosque was in an unusable, emergency situation. After I was informed, I immediately ordered that a new building should be built near the Haji Javad Mosque, and the new building was given the name of Haji Javad, because this mosque is the Haji Javad Mosque, just a new building,” the head of state added.

At the same time, President Aliyev said that the previous mosque didn't have a minaret, while the new one does.

"An administrative building has been constructed, and the adjacent territory has been landscaped. According to information I have, 500, and maybe 600 people can perform a prayer at the same time in the mosque,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev added that the mosque has been built through state funds.

“As you know, lately all our historical mosques have been thoroughly renovated by the state and new mosques have been built. Bibiheybat mosque, Tezepir mosque are among them. Currently, great creative work is being carried out around the Tezepir mosque. You know it well, because the Haji Javad Mosque was located there. The territory is cleared in front of it, a large park will be set up here, and a road infrastructure will be created,” said the president.

The president went on to add that other historical mosques have been overhauled as well. Among them are the Ajdarbey Mosque, the Shamakhi Juma Mosque, which is one of the oldest mosques in the Caucasus, built in 743.

"Another ancient mosque was fully renovated recently in the Demirchi village of Shamakhi district. It was built in the same period. The complete reconstruction of the religious and historical complex, Imamzadeh, was a major historical project. We, having saved the ancient place for the prayer, built a new mosque. Public buildings were also built there, the adjacent territory was landscaped. The Heydar Mosque was built at my initiative in Baku several years ago, and it is a beautiful, majestic mosque,” added President Aliyev.

The head of state noted that after liberation of the Jojug Marjanli village from the occupation, a mosque similar to the Shusha mosque was built in the village.

“I participated in the opening of the mosque. It can be said that I have personally participated in the opening of all mosques built and reconstructed in recent times,” he added.

The Azerbaijani president said the state’s carrying out this work demonstrates a high level of relations between state and religion.

“These relations in Azerbaijan are exemplary. As you know, the presidential election was held yesterday, and today this is the first event after it. This is also a clear example, the embodiment of relations between state and religion. I am very glad that our religious and cultural monuments are being protected, restored in Azerbaijan. This is our history,” added the head of state.

President Aliyev noted that religious values are an integral part of the country’s national and spiritual values.

The Azerbaijani people is loyal to their roots, their traditions, said the president.

He added that 2017 was declared the Year of Islamic Solidarity in Azerbaijan.

“During the year, we held conferences and events not only in the country, but also, it can be said, all over the world. At the end of last year, Baku hosted a big final conference, which attracted the attention of the world. The Islamic Solidarity Games were held in Baku. We received the whole Muslim world in Baku, demonstrated our hospitality. In other words, Azerbaijan is carrying out a very big work for Islamic solidarity. This work is highly appreciated throughout the Islamic world. This is highly appreciated by the Muslims of Azerbaijan. Our policy manifests itself in practical activities. Today, this fine monument of architecture is being given to the community of the Haji Javad Mosque. I congratulate you on this remarkable event. I wish you success,” concluded President Aliyev.

