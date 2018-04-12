President Aliyev receives chairman of CIS Executive Committee (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by chairman of the Executive Committee and Executive Secretary of the CIS, head of the CIS observation mission for the presidential election Sergey Lebedev.

The results of the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan show how much the Azerbaijani people respect Ilham Aliyev, said Lebedev.

He congratulated the head of state in connection with a confident victory in the election.

“The results of this election manifest the Azerbaijani people’s respect to you. As chairman of CIS Executive Committee, I would like to add that you have great authority in the whole area of the Commonwealth of Independent States," added Lebedev.

Lebedev expressed gratitude to the head of state for the support provided to the CIS activities and expressed his confidence that during Ilham Aliyev’s forthcoming presidential activity, Azerbaijan will actively cooperate with the organization.

Emphasizing that the mission led by him includes 221 observers from eight states, the guest wished the Azerbaijani people and Azerbaijan prosperity and successful development on behalf of the delegation.

Expressing gratitude for the kind words, President Aliyev noted the importance of the CIS observation mission, which includes a big number of observers.

Touching upon relations with the CIS, the head of state noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to this cooperation and that the Azerbaijani side always considers it important to multiply efforts to further strengthen this organization.

President Aliyev praised Sergey Lebedev’s work to raise the international prestige of the CIS and strengthen integration processes.

Stressing that Azerbaijan is an active member of the CIS, the head of state said that Azerbaijan will continue to make efforts to further expand cooperation related to strengthening of stability and security within the framework of the organization.

