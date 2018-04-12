Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan protests to OSCE ODIHR initial report on election results

2018-04-12 18:33 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan not assesses the initial report by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on the results of the April 11 presidential election as fair and objective, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend April 12.

Story still developing

