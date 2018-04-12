Baku hosts solemn opening ceremony of European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling (PHOTO)

2018-04-12

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

A solemn opening ceremony of the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling took place in Baku on April 12.

This time, the audience witnessed a real show in American style at the opening ceremony. Along with the traditional gymnastics tools, spectators could see a basketball ring on the stage. Basketball originated in the US was created just to diversify gymnastics classes. It is no coincidence that the creation and development of the trampoline gymnastics also occurred in the US. The historical ties of two completely different kinds of sports became the main theme of the opening ceremony.