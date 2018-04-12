Russian MFA: Several political forces had negative mood to presidential election in Azerbaijan even before it started

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The mood of a number of political forces to negatively perceive the presidential election in Azerbaijan was obvious even before the election was held, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a briefing on April 12.

"A large number of observers were present in the presidential election in Azerbaijan. There were both observers from individual countries and international organizations. The mood of a number of political forces to negatively perceive the presidential election in Azerbaijan was evident even before the election was held. We see such an attitude of a number of Western non-governmental organizations and officials of Western countries. These countries and organizations have demonstrated a biased, pre-formulated approach,” she said.

