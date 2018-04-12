Farid Gayibov: In Baku, gymnasts will demonstrate terrific flights in gymnastics air with support of gymnastics fans and friendly atmosphere

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

Trend:

President of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) Farid Gayibov has declared open the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Tumbling and Double-Mini Trampoline in Baku.

"Dear Guests! Dear Athletes! On behalf of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG), I am pleased to greet all of you here in Baku – at the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Tumbling & Double-Mini Trampoline! Today, we are launching this year’s season of the European Championships’ competitions," Gayibov said.

He stressed that the Local Organizing Committee, together with the European Union of Gymnastics, its Trampoline Gymnastics Technical Committee, worked hard to bring these events to the highest possible level.