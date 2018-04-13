White House: No decisions made on Syria action

The White House said Thursday that President Donald Trump has not made any final decisions regarding a U.S. response to a deadly chemical attack in Syria after convening with national security advisers at the White House, NBCNews.com reports.

The president told reporters ahead of the meeting that he was reviewing all options amid growing international calls for action against Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis was among the top U.S. officials attending Thursday's White House meeting with the president.

“No final decision has been made," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said upon its conclusion. "We are continuing to asses intelligence and are engaged in conversations with our partners and allies."