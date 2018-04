Solo exhibition of well-known photographer Reza Deghati launched at Heydar Aliyev Center

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

A solo exhibition of well-known photographer Reza Deghati has been launched at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening of the exhibition arranged in the center`s park.