State Department warns staff of surge in hacking attempts

2018-04-13 04:36 | www.trend.az | 2

The State Department on Thursday warned employees about a tidal wave of malicious messages attempting to trick staffers into opening a door for hackers, Politico reports.

“Personnel are advised to be alert for suspicious activity related to ongoing cyber operations targeting the Department,” the agency’s Cyber and Technology Security Directorate said in an email sent early Thursday morning to all workers.

Last month, more than 2,000 employees received emails, texts and social media messages designed to fool them into either downloading malware or handing over their login information, according to the email, which multiple sources provided to POLITICO.