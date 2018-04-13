Bomb blast at Somalia soccer stadium kills five fans

2018-04-13 05:23 | www.trend.az | 1

A bomb exploded at a packed football stadium in southern Somalia and killed five spectators while wounding several others, police said Thursday evening, Sports Illustrated reports.

The Somalia-based, al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion in the port town of Barawe. Witnesses said the bomb had been buried in the sandy stadium and went off during the local-level match.

Most of the eight people wounded were in serious condition and were being treated at a local hospital, police Col. Abdirizak Ahmed told The Associated Press.