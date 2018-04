UN Security Council to meet friday on Syria crisis

The UN Security Council will hold an open-door meeting on Friday morning to discuss the situation in Syria, the Russian mission in New York said, Sputnik International reports.

"An open-door UNSC session on the topic ‘Threats to international peace and security: the situation in the Middle East’ will be held on Russia’s initiative at 10 a.m. [14:00GMT] on April 13," it said.