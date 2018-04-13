Interest for North-South project growing (Exclusive)

2018-04-13 08:31 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Interest of cargo shippers in the International North-South Transport Corridor project is growing, Eduard Alyrzaev, first deputy CEO of Russian Railways Logistics (RRL), told Trend April 6.

"There is interest on the part of forwarding companies, cargo owners, major Russian exporters," he noted. "For example, authorities of the Stavropol province, as well as the major Russian steel companies are interested in the project. As for foreign countries, we are in contact with Finland, which exports a fairly large amount of paper to India."

Alyrzaev went on to add that the operators and countries participating in the transport corridor project have become more active. At the same time, it is necessary to further develop the marketing part of the project, he said.