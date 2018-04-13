ICAO office in UK apologizes for search of Russian plane in London

2018-04-13 09:21 | www.trend.az | 2

The flight safety center under the aegis of the International Civil Aviation Organization has apologized for the search on a plane of the Russian flagship air carrier Aeroflot at a London airport in late March, Russian transport minister Maxim Sokolov said on Friday, TASS reports.

When asked by reporters whether the center has explained reasons for the move, the minister replied: "yes, it did. It even apologized. It was the flight safety center under the ICAO aegis, operating in the UK."

Aeroflot executives said on March 30 that the UK authorities had searched a plane, bound to perform a return flight SU2583 from London to Moscow, without providing any explanations for their actions. In violation of the effective international rules, the captain of the jet was locked in the cockpit. The airline said the search fully ran counter to the international practice for such operations.