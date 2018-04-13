OPCW says will not disclose details of investigative mission to Syria for security reasons

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said on Thursday it would not disclose details of its experts’ work in Syria for security reasons, TASS reports.

"We are unable to share operational details. This policy exists to preserve the integrity of the investigatory process and its results as well as to ensure the safety and security of OPCW experts and personnel involved," the OPCW Public Affairs said.

This policy applies to dates of the experts’ arrival and departure, their numbers, routes and actions.

"All parties are asked to respect the confidentiality parameters required for a rigorous and unimpeded investigation," the organization said.