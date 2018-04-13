Iran government's oil, oil product revenues up by some 40%

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

The Iranian government’s oil revenues have witnessed an increase by 38 percent during the first 11 months of the last fiscal year (March 20, 2017-Feb. 20, 2018).

Iranian administration earned 824 trillion rials (each USD made 37,700 rials at the time) of revenues through the sale of oil (including condensate) and oil products during the 11-month period, the country’s Central Bank said.

The figure indicates that the predicted revenues in budget for the 11-month period (1,048.5 trillion rials) are materialized by 78.6 percent.

The Iranian budget foresaw 1,139 trillion rials of oil revenues for government for the last fiscal year (ended March 2018).

The government’s incomes from sale of crude oil was 624.7 trillion rials in the 11-month period, 45.3 percent more year-on-year (the predicted revenues based on budget were 922.3 trillion rials).