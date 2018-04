Azerbaijan dismisses rumors on shelling civilian truck in Armenia's village

2018-04-13 10:50 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Samir Ali, Azad Hasanli - Trend:

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has refuted the information about the shelling of a civilian truck in Armenia’s border village.

"The information that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at a civilian truck in Armenia’s Baghanis border village is false," Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Vagif Dargahli told Trend April 13.