Georgia’s Economy Minister joins high-level conference in China

2018-04-13 11:02 | www.trend.az | 2

Georgia’s Economy Minister Dimitry Kumsishvili has participated in a joint People's Bank of China - International Monetary Fund high-level conference on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Agenda reports.

Georgian minister delivered his speech at the session of ‘Macroeconomic and Financial Frameworks for Successful Implementation of the BRI’.

There he said the One Belt, One Road initiative will bring significant benefits to all participating countries, as it promotes regional cooperation, development of infrastructure and transport links between the states.

The ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative is a vast development strategy starting in China and spanning across Eurasia which includes reviving the Silk Road route for trade.