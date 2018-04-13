Turkey’s police confiscate big consignment of drugs

2018-04-13 11:36 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

As part of the operation against drug traffickers in Turkey’s southern Adana province, 115 kilograms of heroin were confiscated, the Adana police said in a message April 13.

Various psychotropic substances worth 55 million Turkish lira were confiscated. Some individuals, whose names were not disclosed, were detained during the operation.

In January-February 2018, 3,722 kilograms of heroin have been confiscated, the Turkish Interior Ministry said previously.

During the reporting period, 16,802 kilograms of psychotropic substances and 202 kilograms of Bonzai drugs were confiscated in Turkey.