Children’s Paralympic Committee expanding operations with Azercell’s support (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

Azercell Telecom LLC, which has always made efforts to promote healthy lifestyle of orphans and children with various problems during the 22 years of its operation in Azerbaijan, continues to provide its support to Children’s Paralympic Committee. Established with the view to facilitate the integration of disabled teenagers to the society and increase their interest for sports, Children’s Paralympic Committee, successfully running its operations with Azercell’s support, has now brought together over 200 teenagers with physical disabilities.

Currently, young paralympians may go in for 9 kinds of sports at the Committee, including judo, boccia, swimming, wrestling, table tennis, wheelchair dance, para taekwondo, power lifting and athletics. Along with preparing future paralympic athletes, the committee is also taking care of the children in their education and medical treatment.