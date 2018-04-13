Day 2 of European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline kicks off in Baku

2018-04-13 12:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Today is the second day of the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku April 13.

The qualifying trampoline competitions among seniors, double mini-trampoline competitions among juniors, as well as team finals in double mini-trampoline competitions among juniors and trampoline competitions among seniors will be held today.

Today Azerbaijan will be represented by Ilya Grishunin, Ruslan Aghamirov, Tofig Aliyev, Farid Mustafayev, Elnur Mammadov, Veronika Zemlyanaya, Svetlana Makshtarova and Seljan Magsudova.