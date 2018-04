Court rules to block Telegram messenger in Russia

2018-04-13 12:44 | www.trend.az | 2

Moscow’s Tagansky’s court satisfied the demand of Russia’s telecommunications watchdog and blocked access to the Telegram messenger in Russia over its failure to furnish keys to the Federal Security Service to decrypt user messages, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court ruled to satisfy the demand of Roskomnadzor," Judge Yulia Smolina said.