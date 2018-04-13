IBM’s legal representative office opens in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

IBM computer manufacturing company’s representative office - IBM Caspian LLC opened in Azerbaijan, the company told Trend April 13.

Igor Bryukhov, who is currently an employee of IBM’s Moscow office, was appointed the acting managing director of the company.

"Bryukhov is also currently a signatory of IBM Caspian LLC,” the company said. “Initially, Bryukhov will prepare and create IBM Caspian LLC's development strategy," the company said.