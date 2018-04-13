EY Azerbaijan, Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) sign Cooperation Agreement (PHOTO)

On Monday 9 April 2018, EY Azerbaijan and Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) signed a Cooperation Agreement.

Opening the ceremony, Rector Elmar Gasimov highly praised EY’s activities in Azerbaijan in delivering assurance, tax and advisory services, and also discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation between BHOS and EY. “Thanks to the partnership, BHOS students will have an opportunity to attend training courses on sustainable development arranged by EY,” he said.

Ilgar Veliyev, EY Managing Partner in Azerbaijan, emphasized the importance of enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation. He also expressed his satisfaction regarding the strong interest shown by BHOS students in the training courses organized by EY.

After that, certificates of participation in the Climate Change and Sustainability workshop were presented to BHOS students.

At the end of the event, EY Azerbaijan and BHOS signed the Cooperation Agreement. After the signing ceremony, Samira Shabanova, EY Azerbaijan HR Director, and Vusala Hasanova, EY Azerbaijan HR Senior, made a presentation about the company’s business, employment policy and procedures, and career and professional development opportunities. The presentation was followed by a Q&A session with the students.

