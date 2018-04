Turkey nabs IS executioner

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Syrian citizen Riad Haji Osman, one of the executioners of the IS terrorist organization, was detained during a special operation in the Turkish province of Adana, the provincial police said in a message on April 13.

Six people, who were active members of gang groups in Syria, were also detained.