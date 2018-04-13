S&P revises Japan's outlook to positive from stable

2018-04-13

S&P Global Ratings on Friday revised Japan’s outlook to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’ as the country’s stronger economy sets the stage for fiscal improvement, Reuters reports.

Japan's formidable external position, its prosperous and strengthening economy, and the yen's role as a global reserve currency offset weak public finances and adverse demographics, S&P Global Ratings said in a statement.

S&P Global Ratings affirmed its ‘A+’ long-term and ‘A-1’ short-term foreign and local currency unsolicited sovereign credit ratings on Japan.