Turkmen president appoints deputy chairman of parliament

2018-04-13 13:51 | www.trend.az | 2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 13

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed the law appointing Kasymguly Babaev as deputy chairman of the Parliament, the Turkmen government said in a message April 13.

The law was signed in accordance with Article 80 of the Turkmen Constitution and following the voting held March 30 during the Turkmen Parliament’s session.