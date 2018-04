F1 teams to start arriving in Baku April 23

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Representatives of the International Automobile Federation and the teams participating in the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held April 27-29, will start arriving in Baku on April 23, Nigar Arpadarai, head of Marketing and Communications Department at Baku City Circuit, told Trend April 13.