Turkmen president appoints director of State Service for Combating Economic Crimes

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 13

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov by his decree has appointed Maksat Khudaykulyev as director of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, the Turkmen government said in a message.

It was earlier reported that Mammetkhan Chakyev, who was director of the service since its creation, was appointed deputy prime minister, responsible for the transport and communications spheres.