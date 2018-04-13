Russian telecom watchdog says Telegram will be banned soon

The popular Telegram messenger will be blocked soon in the wake of a Moscow court’s decision on Friday, Head of the Russian telecom watchdog Alexander Zharov told TASS.

"Can you imagine, the fighting is underway and you say: "When will you attack? Well, soon. I won’t say when I will attack," said Zharov answering a question on when the watchdog would start restricting access to Telegram.

"I won’t tell you about the exact time when Telegram’s blocking will start. This is a bomb for journalists," Zharov said.

"My work is to fulfill this irreproachably in technical terms. This may take days, hours or minutes," he noted.