Russia discusses prospects for building nuclear power plants with Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan

2018-04-13

Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom is discussing with Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan the possibility of building nuclear power plants in these countries, head of Rosatom Alexei Likhachev said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, TASS reports.

"We are working on it with Saudi Arabia, with Uzbekistan," he said.

The head of Rosatom expressed hope that the assistance of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Foreign Ministry will contribute to growing number of countries wishing to build power plant with the help of Russian specialists.