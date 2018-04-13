China's central bank to relax commercial banks' deposit rate ceiling

2018-04-13 14:39 | www.trend.az | 2

China’s central bank will relax its informal guidance for the upper limit of commercial banks’ deposit rates, facilitating the market liberalization of interest rates, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Although the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) scrapped the official ceiling for deposit rates in October 2015, the rates are still largely constrained by the regulator’s window guidance and the market interest rate pricing self-regulation mechanism.

Deposit interest rates are set around 1.5 times the central bank’s benchmark rates in general.

The newly-appointed PBOC Governor Yi Gang had hinted about the changes at the Boao Forum for Asia, one of the sources said.