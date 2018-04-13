Azerbaijan's gymnast hopes to feel fan support at European Championships in Baku

2018-04-13 14:40 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Maksim Tsukrov – Trend:

Gymnast Veronika Zemlyanaya, who represents Azerbaijan hopes to feel the fan support at the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

She said that the most important task at the European Championships is to win a ticket to the 2019 European Games in Minsk.

"To achieve this, we need to reach the finals. In a duet with Svetlana Makshtarova in the synchronized event, we want to win a medal. Personally, reaching the semifinals will also be a big step forward. Surely, we have more chances to win a medal in synchronized exercises. This is not our first competition, we have already won medals. Furthermore, there are fewer competitors and therefore it is easier to pass the qualifications," she said.

She noted that the program of performance was not changed in the synchronized event, but the performance in the individual event was complicated.