Turkmen president appoints head of Supreme Control Chamber

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 13

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has appointed Gadyrgeldi Mushshikov as chairman of the Supreme Control Chamber, the Turkmen government said in a message.

Mushshikov previously served as chairman of the Board at the Senagat joint stock commercial bank.