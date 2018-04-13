Registry scheme leads to huge increase in Iran’s legal cellphone imports

www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

Legal import of cell phones in Iran has registered a significant increase in last year as a result of a plan by the Iranian administration to prevent smuggling cell phones into the country.

Under the plan, cell phone users in the country need to register their devices with the country’s telecommunications user database.

Iran imported 3.224 million cell phones, worth $518.27 million during the last fiscal year, ended March 20, according to the country’s Customs Administration.