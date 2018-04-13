Albanian president congratulates Ilham Aliyev on landslide presidential election victory

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 13

Trend:

Albanian President Ilir Meta has congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the landslide victory in the presidential election held in Azerbaijan on April 11.

"I congratulate you on the re-election as president of Azerbaijan,” President Meta said. “I wish you success in your state activity and further development of friendly Azerbaijan. I am sure that close friendly relations between our countries and peoples, in particular in the economic and trade spheres, will further intensify.”

“I am confident that cooperation between our countries with your personal support and support of the Azerbaijani government, the implementation of such major projects as Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TAP) and Ionian Adriatic Pipeline (IAP) and the opportunities of providing Albania with gas in the future will also expand in other areas of mutual interest,” he said.

"I would like to invite you to pay a state visit to Albania,” he said. “I believe that this visit will make an even more significant contribution to the development of cooperation and friendly relations between Albania and Azerbaijan. I wish you robust health and happiness, while friendly Azerbaijan and its people - even more rapid development and prosperity.”

